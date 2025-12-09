London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,037 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CDNS opened at $337.29 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,197,663.20. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,372. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.