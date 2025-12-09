181,530 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Bought by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 181,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,849,000 after buying an additional 1,095,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,539,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,270,000 after acquiring an additional 407,426 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,505,000 after acquiring an additional 280,316 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,661,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after acquiring an additional 62,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 70.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,373,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,321 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.55%.Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

