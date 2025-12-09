Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.7% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

