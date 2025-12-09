Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,620 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,165,499 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $422,726,000 after buying an additional 989,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FCX opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

