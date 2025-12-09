Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 137.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,840.20. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,421 shares of company stock worth $349,042. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $247.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.35 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 64.26%.Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

