32,000 Shares in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL Purchased by Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd

Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up 0.5% of Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

