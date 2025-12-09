London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in SLB Limited $SLB

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 903,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,542,000. SLB comprises about 2.3% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of SLB as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SLB in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SLB by 51.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other news, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,795.22. This represents a 22.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,607.50. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 143,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Stock Down 0.6%

SLB stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.73. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. SLB’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price target on SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

SLB Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

