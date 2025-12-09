iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC Shares Purchased by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 893.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares during the period. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hurley Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,388,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,197,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,726,000 after buying an additional 655,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,806,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,993,000 after buying an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90,210 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,384,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BINC stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.