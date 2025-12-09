Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,450. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

