Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $12.37 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 223,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,000. Nebius Group makes up 6.8% of Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Nebius Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter worth about $1,405,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after purchasing an additional 92,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dilation Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at $4,470,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nebius Group Price Performance
NBIS stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 3.83. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nebius Group Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
