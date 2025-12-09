Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.87 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $561.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,377.20. This represents a 32.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.