Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd Takes $15.53 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,000. Tesla accounts for 8.5% of Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.33.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.86 and a 200 day moving average of $373.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 293.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

