The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after buying an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,373,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,372,000 after acquiring an additional 60,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE DIS opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $192.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

