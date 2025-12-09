Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Autoliv comprises about 1.4% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,349,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 913,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.16. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Autoliv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.88.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

