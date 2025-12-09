Natixis Increases Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Natixis increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 485,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 691,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 131,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,203,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,151 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 62.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 279,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 106,978 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 128,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 191,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

