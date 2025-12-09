American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in American Express were worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in American Express by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $361.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $377.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. HSBC set a $295.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

