Natixis Has $24.82 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,414 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 135,768 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,944 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $502,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,586.88. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $15,969,075.77. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 134,869 shares of company stock worth $26,878,477 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EA opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $204.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

