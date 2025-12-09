Marshall Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF $MFUS

Marshall Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,075 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marshall Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,396,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 382,816.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MFUS stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.