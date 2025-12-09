Planwiser Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Planwiser Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Planwiser Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Planwiser Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,680,000 after buying an additional 334,100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 456,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 445,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 316,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $93.29.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

