iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Shares Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 145.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.4% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.47% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,895,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 198,229 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,807,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,044 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,047,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,344,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,235.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 913,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 911,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 322,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $95.74. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

