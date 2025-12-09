Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Stake in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Waystar by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 801,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 157,024 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Waystar by 40.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 505,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 145,415 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 81.0% during the second quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Waystar in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Waystar Stock Performance

WAY stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37.

Insider Activity at Waystar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Waystar news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,657. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $168,412,400.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,759,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 4,395,177 shares of company stock valued at $172,203,411 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waystar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Waystar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

