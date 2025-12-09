Planwiser Financial LLC Purchases 3,317 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Planwiser Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Planwiser Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Planwiser Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $591,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $191.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

