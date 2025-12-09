Marshall Investment Management LLC Sells 101,001 Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF $SOXQ

Marshall Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,001 shares during the period. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.1% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marshall Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,460,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,812,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,668,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the period.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXQ opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $688.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.