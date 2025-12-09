Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 50,000 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 592.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $112.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $2,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 273,285 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,952.80. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,244,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,348 shares in the company, valued at $699,230.40. The trade was a 76.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,866 shares of company stock worth $33,858,748. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

