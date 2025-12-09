Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Sold by Planwiser Financial LLC

Planwiser Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,474 shares during the quarter. Planwiser Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

