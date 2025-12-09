Hurley Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHF

Hurley Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF comprises about 4.1% of Hurley Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hurley Capital LLC owned 0.67% of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 312.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 292,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 221,355 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 231.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 140,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBHF stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.29.

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

