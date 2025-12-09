Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3502 per share by the bank on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 55.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 11,178.4% increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003105.
Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 461.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 434.5%.
Itau Unibanco Stock Up 0.3%
ITUB stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About Itau Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
