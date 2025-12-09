Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3502 per share by the bank on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 55.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 11,178.4% increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003105.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 461.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 434.5%.

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 0.3%

ITUB stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itau Unibanco

About Itau Unibanco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

