Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 3.3% increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 45.25%.Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Dividend History for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

