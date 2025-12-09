Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 100.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 5.9% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $301.48 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.