Nekton Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 77,510 UBS Group AG $UBS

Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,510 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. UBS Group comprises 5.3% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in UBS Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 84,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amundi raised its stake in UBS Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,346,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,701,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.8%

UBS opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $42.56.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

