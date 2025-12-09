Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 2nd

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

