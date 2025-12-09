PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of RCS opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 959.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $72,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

