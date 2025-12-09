DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of KTF opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
