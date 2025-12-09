DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KTF opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

