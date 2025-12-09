Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Invests $4.90 Million in Valvoline $VVV

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. Valvoline accounts for approximately 2.6% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $10,875,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $3,658,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 72.49% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 4,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $138,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,808.94. The trade was a 6.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $102,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $549,961.88. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

