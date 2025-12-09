Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.74. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $115.72.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $249.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 14,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $1,420,081.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,533.49. The trade was a 29.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $197,282.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 72,418 shares of company stock worth $7,580,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

