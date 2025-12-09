iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is Sentinus LLC’s Largest Position

Sentinus LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Sentinus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,618,000 after purchasing an additional 624,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,996,000 after buying an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after buying an additional 324,478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $198.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.