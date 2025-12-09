Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM is Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s 3rd Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 8.6% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VYM stock opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $145.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.43.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

