69,611 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 255.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $126.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. William Blair started coverage on Expand Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $136.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

