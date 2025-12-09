StoneX Group Inc. Takes $878,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $214.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

