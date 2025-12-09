10,448 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Purchased by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 69,384 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $1,230,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SPHQ opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.