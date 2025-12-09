Ossiam Has $8.49 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,873 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in CocaCola by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,557,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,455,000 after purchasing an additional 216,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth $22,443,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $302.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

