Ossiam Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Copart by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock worth $15,873,689 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

