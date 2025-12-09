Jump Financial LLC Buys 6,511 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 226.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 23.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $485.24 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $243.51 and a fifty-two week high of $529.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.77.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESLT. Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.00.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

