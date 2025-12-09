Graco Inc. $GGG Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,632 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 9.1% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after purchasing an additional 326,877 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Graco by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,023,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,083,000 after buying an additional 226,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,661,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,737,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Graco Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GGG stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 19th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

