Jump Financial LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YOU. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 148,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 978,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 419,133 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $264,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 193,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,794.68. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

YOU opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 119.82% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm had revenue of $229.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

