Jump Financial LLC Makes New $10.44 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $5,177.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,071.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,382.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $83.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6,100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,146.23.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,388 shares of company stock worth $17,629,822. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

