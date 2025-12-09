CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.940-6.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 143,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.