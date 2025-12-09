CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.940-6.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS Health stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 143,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

