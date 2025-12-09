Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 680,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 138.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $4,655,516.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,009,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,732,069.60. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.23. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

