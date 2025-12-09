Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Posts Earnings Results

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 19.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Chemring Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Chemring Group Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of LON:CHG opened at GBX 467.88 on Tuesday. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 297.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 614. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 537.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 543.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 530 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 630 to GBX 670 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon boosted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 480 to GBX 537 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 611.75.

Chemring Group Company Profile

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

Featured Articles

