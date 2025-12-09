Sentinus LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sentinus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $628.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $618.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.12. The firm has a market cap of $782.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

